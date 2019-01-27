'I Am An Actor': Geoffrey Owens References Clifton Trader Joe's Stint In SAG Award Opening

The camera panned over to Geoffrey Owens Sunday night at the SAG Awards and the audience broke out in applause.

It's not the first time Hollywood has shown support for the former "Cosby Show" star, who last year was shamed by a shopper at Trader Joe's Clifton location, where Owens had been working.

Owens recalled his hardships during the award show's opening montage, exclaiming proudly: "I am an actor.

“So somewhere in the middle of the road in my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and death but instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at the local Trader Joe’s to see if I can hang in there with my career."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.