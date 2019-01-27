Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

'I Am An Actor': Geoffrey Owens References Clifton Trader Joe's Stint In SAG Award Opening

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Geoffrey Owens opens up the SAG Awards
Geoffrey Owens opens up the SAG Awards Photo Credit: SAG Awards TWITTER

The camera panned over to Geoffrey Owens Sunday night at the SAG Awards and the audience broke out in applause.

It's not the first time Hollywood has shown support for the former "Cosby Show" star, who last year was shamed by a shopper at Trader Joe's Clifton location, where Owens had been working.

Owens recalled his hardships during the award show's opening montage, exclaiming proudly: "I am an actor.

“So somewhere in the middle of the road in my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and death but instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at the local Trader Joe’s to see if I can hang in there with my career."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.