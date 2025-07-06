He thought one day, down the line, he might step into a head coaching role — something he’d work toward slowly, with time. But he never expected it to come in the wake of tragedy.

Lapi, a Bergenfield native and 2014 graduate of the high school, is stepping into the role of head BHS football coach, a role held for 15 years by Rob Violante — more affectionately known as "Coach V" — who died on May 14 in a crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester.

“It was the worst phone call of my life,” said Lapi, 29. “I was devastated."

Violante was killed in the fiery wreck when a Sprinter van crossed the median and slammed into his car as he was driving home from school. He was 45 years old.

Violante became head coach in the fall of 2011. In his first season, he led the team to a 7–3 record. During his tenure, he won 61 games and took Bergenfield to the playoffs five times.

Lapi, who played under Coach V during his junior and senior years at Bergenfield High School, was officially approved as the new head football coach on Monday, July 1.

He says Violante was more than just a coach.

“When I graduated college, he reached out and asked if I wanted to join his coaching staff,” Lapi said. "It was the perfect opportunity."

With Lapi still figuring out what he wanted to do career-wise, accepting the position to work with Violane was "a no-brainer," he said. He joined the Bergenfield football coaching staff in the fall of 2019, and over time, he says, Violante became more than a mentor — he became one of his best friends.

"Coach V was a great mentor,” Lapi said. “He knew I wanted to be a head coach and helped me understand every part of it.”

“Our relationship became a friendship. We were best friends. A lot of it was football, but it went beyond that — Yankee games, Knicks playoffs, all before the tragedy.”Violante, he said, had a gift for connecting with people.

Violante was the same guy both on and off the field, Lapi said.

“He was someone who checked in all the time — called you into his office, showed you plays he thought would work for you,” Lapi recalled. “Even when I was in college, he’d call to say congrats on the win, ask how I was doing. He was awesome at building relationships."

Now, those relationships are helping Lapi move forward. And Lapi said the support from both the Bergenfield and coaching communities has been overwhelming.

“A lot of people reached out and offered help, and I’ve taken all of them up on it,” he said. “I’m a willing learner, open to challenges, and I feel like I’m surrounding myself with people who are going to be able to help me.”

He already has a strong bond with many of the players.

"I teach in the building and coached them before, so being able to reach out was easy to a degree," Lapi said. “They’re all excited to get out there and play.”

Still, he knows the legacy he's stepping into.

"Coach V's ability to connect with people was so great. I’m very lucky to have learned from him as a player and over the past six years as a coach. I spent so much time with him. If I could resemble some of his qualities, I’d consider that to be a success.”

Lapi says honoring Coach V’s legacy is something the team is committed to carrying forward this season.

Coach Violante’s presence is still felt throughout the school. His photo hangs in the hallways and locker room, alongside a recent Coach of the Year award. This season, the team plans to wear a sticker on their helmets to make sure he’s honored every step of the way, Lapi said.

“He was like family,” Lapi said. “I think about him every single day. It’s important for me to make him proud. I know the way to do that is to give my best effort every day and prioritize relationships. Even though he’s no longer with us, he’s going to be watching over the entire community.”

