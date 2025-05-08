Drunk Bergenfield Driver, 25, Flips Car Into Tree Overnight In New Milford: Cops

Officers with the New Milford Police Department responded to the crash near the intersection of Boulevard and Vomel Drive on Thursday, May 8 at 12:27 a.m., according to Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders.

The driver, Tony Vincent, 25, had minor injuries and refused medical attention, Van Saders said.

The New Milford Fire Department and Holy Name Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Vincent was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including:

Driving While Under the Influence

Reckless Driving

Careless Driving

Failure to Maintain Lane

Delaying Traffic

He was released to a responsible party and has a pending court date in New Milford Municipal Court, police said.

