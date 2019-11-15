Contact Us
DATE CHANGE: Construction Delays Wayne Chick-fil-A Opening Date At Willowbrook Mall

Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A is coming to Wayne... later than expected.
You're going to have to wait a little longer for Chick-fil-A to open in Wayne.

The restaurant, coming to the Willowbrook Mall, said Friday it will be opening Dec. 5 -- instead of Nov. 21, the date announced earlier this week.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the date change was due to construction constraints out of the restaurant's control.

The 5,300-square-foot restaurant will feature a 116-seat dining room that includes community tables with recycled Coca-Cola chandeliers and a two-story, indoor children’s playground area.

There will also be four designated curbside parking spots in the back for catering pick-ups and Chick-fil-A app mobile orders, along with a designated inside counter.

Chick-fil-A of Wayne's franchise owner is Zach Ayers.

Located at 88 Willowbrook Blvd., the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

