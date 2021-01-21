Brownstone Pancake Factory Opens New Location In Shuttered Diner

An iconic pancake factory has replaced a shuttered diner in Bergen County.

The Brownstone Diner and Pancake Factory is now open at the former site of Matthew's Diner in Bergenfield.

Matthew's closed sometime early last year, after having been open on Washington Avenue since 1967.

Brownstone, meanwhile, opened its flagship store in Jersey City in 1966. It later expanded to Edgewater and Englewood Cliffs, with another planned for Ocean County.

Brownstone has become locally known for its over-the-top pancakes, waffles, shakes and brunch options.

Brownstone Pancake Factory and Diner, 430 S Washingoton Ave., Bergenfield

