Bergenfield Mourns Loss Of Little League Coach Days After Another Tragedy

John “Johnny” Gallagher, a longtime Little League coach, board member, and community volunteer, died early Monday morning, May 19, according to former Mayor Norman Schmelz. His death comes less than a week after that of Coach Robert Violante, who died in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway last week.

“Early this morning Bergenfield lost another great one,” Schmelz said. “John Fitzgerald Gallagher coached hundreds of kids in Little League and was on their executive board for many years even after his kids were no longer playing.”

Gallagher was remembered not just as a coach but as a friend, mentor, and community champion. He was known for raising funds to take kids to Cooperstown, helping run local events with the Elks, and staying active in town politics — even running for council in 2017.

“He campaigned and raised money to take the kids to Cooperstown and was always very fair with all the kids,” Schmelz said. “John always made you laugh on Facebook and in person.”

Gallagher was a fixture at Bergenfield Little League for more than a decade, coaching, organizing, and dedicating countless hours to young athletes.

“As you all know, I dedicate a lot of time to coaching kids and helping run Little League. I can assure you, it’s a thankless job,” Gallagher wrote in a 2017 campaign post. “You pour your heart and soul into something and rather than a simple ‘thank you,’ you get complaints.”

“Today is a day that you can say ‘thank you’ to John… for teaching my child sportsmanship, for helping to turn Little League around, for looking out for us.”

“John was a great friend to so many,” Schmelz said. “He loved his wife and kids above everything. So much more can be said… it’s just so sad.”

