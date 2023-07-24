Bergenfield Lotto Player Wins Big Money

Three players in Bergen County, Hudson County and Monmouth County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball in Friday's NJ Lotto drawing, winning $10,000. The ticket purchased in Bergen was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

The tickets were purchased at Foster Stationery in Bergenfield, 7-Eleven in Kearny and KDM Mart in Howell. The winning numbers were: 29, 40, 47, 50, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

