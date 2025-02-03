Bergenfield BMW Driver Arrested In Hit-Run Crash That Seriously Injured Teen, Prosecutor Says

Elvis E. Sunder was charged following a months-long investigation into the Nov. 23, 2024 incident at the intersection of Teaneck Road and Tryon Avenue, conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Teaneck Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

At approximately 11:22 p.m., Teaneck police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. The victim, identified as a 17-year-old girl from Englewood, was attempting to cross Teaneck Road when she was hit by a 2015 BMW, according to investigators.

The driver fled the scene without notifying authorities. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

After a joint investigation involving multiple agencies, detectives determined that Sunder was the driver of the BMW at the time of the collision.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Sunder was arrested and charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.

Sunder was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, officials said.

