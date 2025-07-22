Anthony Caruso, 40, was arrested following an eight-hour SWAT standoff over the weekend at his South Beach apartment, where he’s accused of killing and decapitating his mother, Elizabeth Caruso, according to CBS News.

Elizabeth had flown in from New Jersey to check on her son, the outlet said. Officers were called by her son-in-law after she stopped responding for several hours.

Police found blood smeared on the front door, hallway, and trash room, CBS says, citing police papers. Elizabeth Caruso's mangled and nearly-decapitated body was found in a dumpster at her son's building, the outlet said.

Anthony Caruso was taken into custody after the hours-long standoff with help from a police K9, authorities said.

According to public records from the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center, Caruso was booked at 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, July 20, and is facing multiple charges including murder in the second degree with a weapon, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and arson in the second degree.

He is currently being held without bond at TGK Correctional Center.

Daily Voice has reached out to Miami Beach Police for more details.

New Milford Superintendent Peter Galasso tells Daily Voice that Elizabeth "Betty" Caruso dedicated 25 years to the district, serving as a preschool special education teacher.

“She retired in 2022, leaving behind a legacy of respect from colleagues and adoration from the countless students and families she served," Galasso said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.

"She was a good person," Galassao added.

Click here for more from CBS News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.