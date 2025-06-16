$50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Dumont Stop & Shop Among 3 Big Scratch-Off Wins In Bergen

The Powerball ticket was sold at Stop & Shop #828 on Washington Avenue for the June 11 drawing, officials said.

Between June 9 and June 15, Bergen County saw four prizes of $10,000 or more, including three scratch-off wins:

$50,000: $50,000 Jumbo Bucks, sold at 7-Eleven #38990, Paterson Ave, Carlstadt

$25,000: Crossword Bonanza, sold at Village Stationers, West Main St, Ramsey

$10,000: Mega Hot 7's, sold at 7-Eleven #34524, Grand Ave, Englewood

Winners have not yet been named. Officials remind players to sign their tickets and check for winnings, Bergen’s lucky streak may not be over yet.

