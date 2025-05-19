$20K And $10K Scratch-Offs Sold In Bergen County On Same Day

One hit big at a liquor store in Bogota and another at a 7-Eleven in South Hackensack.

According to New Jersey Lottery officials, a $20,000 Loaded ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Riverview Liquors, located at 55 River Road in Bogota.

That same day, a $1,000,000 Spectacular ticket worth $10,000 was purchased at 7-Eleven #34695, located at 310 Huyler Street in South Hackensack.

Both wins came from scratch-off games.

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately and file a claim with the New Jersey Lottery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.