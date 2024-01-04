Atlantic County prosecutors said 30-year-old Vincent Oglesby of Woodbine was arrested in Pleasantville at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Oglesby is accused of killing 50-year-old Richard Vincent O'Brien III by stabbing him in the neck.

Atlantic City police found O'Brien bleeding on the unit block of South California Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. O'Brien was rushed to Atlantic City Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Oglesby is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility and awaits a detention hearing. The major crimes unit for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is helping Atlantic City police in the investigation.

O'Brien was one of two men stabbed to death in Atlantic City on New Year's Day. Police found 22-year-old Nazir Cintron killed on the Boardwalk at Michigan Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators have said the men's deaths are not related.

Police said anyone with information about O'Brien's killing or any other serious crimes should call the major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666 or file an anonymous tip at ACPO.tips.

