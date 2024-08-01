Woman Found Dead Next To Jetty Near Atlantic City Resort, Investigation Underway

The woman's body was found next to a jetty behind the Flagship Resort on North Maine Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 1, a spokesperson from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office confirmed. The woman was discovered wearing a bathing suit at around 5:30 a.m., abc6 Action News reported.

Daily Voice has also reached out to the city for information. A spokesperson hasn't responded as of press time.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the woman's death.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

