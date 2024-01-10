Michelle Carroll, 70, went missing from Homestead Residential Health Care Facility on Weymouth Road on Friday, Jan. 5. She was last seen taking the trash outside at around 5:30 a.m., local police said.

Facility management told officers that Carroll may be wearing a tan or black jacket. She's also known to carry a large black purse, which is seen in photos posted on the police department's Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Police also said Carroll is known to go to two nearby stores. Those places are the Dollar General on South White Horse Pike in Elwood and the Walmart on South White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

If you've seen Carroll, you're asked to call the Mullica Township Police Department at 609-561-7600 or the 24-hour dispatch at 609-652-2037.

