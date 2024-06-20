Woman Convicted Of Having Five Pets In 'Deplorable' Conditions In Galloway: Prosecutors

Lisa Monzo, 59, was found guilty on Monday, June 17 of five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Thursday, June 20. The conviction came after a bench trial in superior court.

Galloway police and the county sheriff's office found a dog, two cats, and two birds in Monzo's home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Investigators said the animals were in "deplorable" living conditions, with no fresh water or edible food.

The animals were removed from the home and given medical treatment. They were then placed in rehabilitation and foster homes.

Monzo was expected to be sentenced in September.

