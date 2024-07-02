Woman Arrested After Dead Pets Found In Freezer, 36 Animals Rescued In Galloway: Police

Nancy Santos, 57, was charged with 43 counts of animal neglect, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 2.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue on Monday, July 1. Police had received reports of several animals living in inhumane conditions.

Police rescued 29 cats and seven dogs from the home. They also found four kittens, two adult dogs, and an adult cat dead in a freezer.

Santos was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a future court date.

"The Galloway Township Police Department remains committed to investigating any report of animal cruelty in our community," said Chief Richard Barber. "To honor this commitment, we recently trained two additional officers to serve in our [humane law enforcement officer] unit."

You can report possible animal abuse or neglect by calling Galloway police at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or text an anonymous tip to 247637 (CRIMES).

Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, and A-Academy Animal Control helped relocate the rescued pets.

