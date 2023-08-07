Winners: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K In South Jersey

The prizes are worth $10,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Atlantic County: Garden State Mini Mart, 7058 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville;

Camden County: Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;

Camden County: Traino’s Wine & Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd., Ste. 2, Voorhees;

Ocean County: Doyle’s Pour House Tuckerton, 210 W. Main St., Tuckerton.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Aug. 4, drawing were: 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.