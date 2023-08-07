Overcast 78°

SHARE

Winners: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $10K In South Jersey

There were four third-tier prizewinning tickets sold in South Jersey for the Friday, Aug. 4, Mega Millions lottery drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. 

Garden State Mini Mart
Garden State Mini Mart Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The prizes are worth $10,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Atlantic County: Garden State Mini Mart, 7058 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville;
  • Camden County: Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;
  • Camden County: Traino’s Wine & Spirits, 2999 E. Evesham Rd., Ste. 2, Voorhees;
  • Ocean County: Doyle’s Pour House Tuckerton, 210 W. Main St., Tuckerton.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Aug. 4, drawing were: 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE