Where To Watch Fireworks On The Fourth In South Jersey

There are plenty of places to watch fireworks in South Jersey on the Fourth of July. (and in a few cases, Monday, July 3.)

Atlantic County

Atlantic City’s Tropicana Atlantic City hotel will host a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Margate City’s annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza will be held at 9 p.m. July 4 at Huntington Avenue.

Burlington County

Evesham’s Independence Day Celebration will be held Tuesday, July 4.

Mount Holly’s Fourth of July Celebration will be held on Monday, July 3, from 5-11 p.m. at Iron Works Park.

Camden County

Audubon’s 4th of July fireworks show will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at Audubon High School in Audubon.

Barrington Borough will host a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

Camden City will be hosting its Freedom Festival Concert and Fireworks show on July 4 at Camden Waterfront Stadium, located at 401 North Delaware Ave. The fireworks show will start 9:30 p.m.

Collingswood Borough’s Fireworks Spectacular will begin at dusk on July 4 at Collingswood High School at 424 Collings Ave.

Cape May County

Cape May City’s annual fireworks display will be on July 4.

Lower Township’s Independence Day Fireworks show will begin after 9 p.m. on the bayfront in North Cape May.

Cumberland County

Bridgeton’s fireworks display is at dusk on July 4.

Gloucester County

Monroe Township Fireworks Tuesday, July 4, at dusk at Monroe Township High School.

Mercer County

Trenton Thunder post game fireworks will be on July 4 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton. The game will start at 7 p.m. and end with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.