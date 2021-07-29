Contact Us
Weather

Tornado Watch Issued Across 16 New Jersey Counties

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Tornado watch
Tornado watch Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon issued a tornado watch across 16 New Jersey counties.

The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. across Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.

The watch -- less severe than a warning -- was also issued for most of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Storms were expected to arrive between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and end between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Straight-line winds, large hail, lightning and flash flooding are also possible.

