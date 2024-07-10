Wanted Trio Arrested After Shooting, Found With Drugs At Atlantic City Motel: Police

Ricardo Berrios, 37, was charged in the shooting on Friday, July 5, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, July 10. He was already in custody on drug charges.

Police found a 53-year-old Atlantic City man with a gunshot wound on the first block of South Florida Avenue at around 12:53 a.m. He was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, and was expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators said Berrios was the suspect in the shooting and had several arrest warrants. Detectives learned he was staying in a motel room in the 3600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police found Berrios with 28-year-old Jacqueline Kane of Hammonton and 32-year-old Jason Ekkers of Atlantic City outside their motel room. Kane and Ekkers were also wanted on warrants.

When they were arrested, police said Berrios had 73 bags of heroin and nearly 37 grams of cocaine. Ekkers had "small amounts" of heroin and cocaine.

Berrios was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, money laundering, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Ekkers was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. Kane was charged with contempt of court.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766. You can also send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

All three were held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.