Wanted Man From Atlantic City, Teen Arrested With Defaced Gun In Egg Harbor Township: Police

Russell Daniel, 27, of Atlantic City, and a 15-year-old were arrested at around 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release on Monday, July 1. An officer stopped them for a motor vehicle violation on Black Horse Pike about a mile west of the interchange with the Garden State Parkway.

Investigators said Daniel, who drove the vehicle, was wanted in Salem County for a gun offense. Officers searched the vehicle and found a 9mm gun with a defaced serial number, a 12-round high-capacity magazine, and 10 hollow-point bullets.

Daniel and the teen were taken into custody. They were charged with several offenses related to the defaced gun, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.

The teen was released on a summons, while Daniel was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

