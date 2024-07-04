B.J. Callaghan was named as the second head coach in Nashville SC franchise history, the team announced in a news release on Wednesday, July 3. The Ventnor City native will replace interim manager Rumba Munthali, who was promoted after longtime head coach Gary Smith left the club in May.

Callaghan's appointment as Nashville's new boss came just two days after his 43rd birthday.

"We are so excited to usher in this new era for Nashville Soccer Club with B.J. as our head coach," general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement. "B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience that spans all levels of soccer at the highest levels of the game and has excelled throughout the MLS ecosystem. He is an exceptional leader who gets the most out of the players and teams that he has coached and brings a hard-working and relentless mentality to our club.

"B.J. is ready for this opportunity to continue to build and develop a winning culture and is the right person to drive our club’s ambition for success."

Callaghan's move came at a turbulent time for the U.S. men's national soccer team, which he first joined as a strategy analyst in 2019. The U.S. had a disappointing performance in Copa America 2024, becoming the first host nation to fail to qualify for the tournament's knockout stage.

Callaghan was an assistant coach under manager Gregg Berhalter, who's an Englewood native. Berhalter's job status has been questioned after the team's poor Copa America results, with many fans including The American Outlaws supporters group calling for him to be fired.

Callaghan served as the U.S. men's interim head coach when Berhalter's contract ended after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He led the team to victory in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals before Berhalter was rehired.

The Holy Spirit High School graduate praised the national team for helping him land his first head coaching gig.

"Taking the head coach position at Nashville SC is an incredible opportunity and an exciting next step in my career," Callaghan said in a statement. "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Gregg Berhalter for his mentorship and support throughout my time with the U.S. men's national team. The experience I've gained here has been invaluable, and I'm deeply appreciative of the relationships and memories made along the way.

"While I am thrilled to embark on this new journey, it is bittersweet to leave a team and staff that I believe in so deeply. I have full confidence in the exceptional coaching staff we have in place and know the team is in great hands. As we approach the 2026 World Cup, I'll be cheering on the team every step of the way. Thank you to everyone at U.S. Soccer for the support and camaraderie – it has truly been an honor."

Prior to his time with the U.S. men, Callaghan spent 15 years coaching college and pro teams in Philadelphia. He was an assistant coach for the St. Joseph's and Villanova women's teams, as well as the Wildcats men's squad and the MLS's Philadelphia Union.

The Ursinus College alumnus played as a goalkeeper for four years for the Bears. After graduating in 2003, Callaghan was an assistant on the men's team for a season before heading to St. Joe's.

Callaghan will officially start his head coaching role for Nashville on Monday, July 22 and his first match will be against Mexican side Mazatlán FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup on Wednesday, July 31.

