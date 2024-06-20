Unlicensed Pleasantville Driver Killed Egg Harbor Twp. Man In Wheelchair Crossing Road: Police

Egg Harbor Township police responded to the crash near the intersection of Black Horse Pike (Route 40) and Delancy Avenue at around 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. The police department announced the details of the deadly crash in a news release.

Investigators said a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder was turning left from Black Horse Pike onto Delancy Avenue when the SUV struck a man crossing Delancy in a motorized wheelchair. Ernest Miller, 62, of Egg Harbor Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the SUV driver, 59-year-old Santos Acosta-Arias, didn't have a license. He was given a criminal summons for causing death while driving unlicensed, as well as several traffic summonses.

Black Horse Pike and Delancy Avenue were detoured for about four hours as the crash was investigated. The state Department of Transportation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Egg Harbor Township paramedics helped at the scene.

This was the second deadly pedestrian crash on this stretch of Route 40 in less than 24 hours. About a half-mile away, 78-year-old Leon Barrett of Pleasantville was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Honda CR-V near Oak Tree Plaza at around 12:09 a.m.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about either crash should call the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at 609-926-2661.

