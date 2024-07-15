Two Wanted Men, Teen Arrested In Two Stabbings And Shooting In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police responded to a fight near the intersection of Tennessee and Atlantic avenues at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, the department said in a news release. Officers found a 20-year-old with a stab wound and he was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested 37-year-old James Knight. He was found with a knife and had an active arrest warrant.

Knight was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officers responded to another fight near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Arctic avenues at around 9:13 a.m. A 32-year-old was found with a stab wound and also brought to the medical center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police arrested 29-year-old Isaiah Byrd after he was seen running into a nearby home. Byrd had tried to change his appearance and had an active arrest warrant.

Byrd was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

In a third incident, a 15-year-old girl entered the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators learned the shooting was accidental and it happened on the 300 block of Rosemont Place.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a relative of the victim, was wanted for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Knight and Byrd were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the cases should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.