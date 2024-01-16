Two Teens Charged In Killing Of 14-Year-Old In Atlantic City

The two charged teens are 16 years old and were arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

One boy is being held at Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center in Egg Harbor City and the other is in custody at the Essex County Youth Detention Center in Newark.

Atlantic City police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. Officers found two boys on the sidewalk and in the road with gunshot wounds.

A 14-year-old boy identified as "F.G." was shot in the head and rushed to AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Division. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. His death has officially been ruled a homicide caused by several gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and released from the hospital, before being arrested three days later. He's charged with second-degree aggravated assault by discharging his firearm at another person, fourth-degree pointing his firearm in the direction of another person, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree possession of a firearm without having a permit to carry.

Another 16-year-old boy was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault by discharging his firearm at another person, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree possession of a firearm without having a permit to carry.

This was the third of four homicides in Atlantic City during the first week of 2024. Kevin Gayle Jr., 37, of Marmora, was shot and killed on Monroe Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Two men were also stabbed to death in unrelated incidents on the morning of New Year's Day. The deadly start to the year caused the city's mayor and police chief to ask for community help in reducing violence.

The 14-year-old's death remains under investigation.

