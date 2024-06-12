Two Teens Caught Stealing From Several Stores In Hamilton Mall, Police Say

Hamilton Township police responded to the Hamilton Mall at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the department said in a Facebook post. Officers found a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl wearing ski masks and carrying large bags full of stolen items.

The boy and girl ran away but they were caught by officers. Police recovered the stolen merchandise and returned it to the stores.

The teens were charged with several counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief. They were also charged with resisting arrest.

The two were released to their guardians to await court appearances.

