Two Men Stole Cellphones From Store In Atlantic City, Police Say

Keith Faulkner, 51, and Scott Sewell, 56, were arrested on Friday, July 5, the Atlantic City Poice Department said in a news release on Monday, July 8. Officers responded to Metro by T-Mobile on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 6:41 a.m.

Investigators said two suspects entered the store when it was closed and took several cellphones, along with other items. Police found Faulkner and Sewell in a rideshare vehicle during a vehicle stop on the 300 block of North Carolina Avenue.

Detectives recovered a bag with phones and other merchandise from T-Mobile. Faulkner and Sewell were taken into custody.

The men were charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy. Faulkner was also charged with refusal to be fingerprinted and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Faulkner was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Sewell was released on a summons to await a court appearance.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411.

