Two Men From Galloway, Pleasantville Stole From Businesses In Three States: Police

Devin Arnold, 22, of Galloway Township, and 20-year-old Laqua Tucker of Pleasantville were arrested on Friday, June 14, the Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release. They were taken into custody after an investigation into commercial burglaries in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Arnold tried to run away from police before his arrest, while Tucker surrendered at his home.

"Today’s operation is a prime example how multi-agency efforts and cooperation can lead to successful outcomes," police Chief Richard Barber said in a statement. "Galloway is proud to work with our fellow law enforcement partners to investigate and solve crime that affects the public throughout New Jersey."

Tucker and Arnold were processed on their outstanding warrants.

The men were held at the Atlantic County Justice facility to await future court appearances.

