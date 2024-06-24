Light Rain and Breezy 88°

Two Atlantic City Police Vehicles Crash While Responding To Robbery Suspect

Two Atlantic City police cruisers crashed while looking for a robbery suspect, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chris Spiker
Two marked police vehicles crashed at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened at around 5:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

One police vehicle hit a traffic light, which fell onto the roof of a third vehicle. Two officers were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was injured in the third vehicle.

The officers were responding to a robbery suspect on the 100 block of Park Place. During the robbery, the suspect grabbed his waistband to indicate he had a gun.

The robbery suspect wasn't found. Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

