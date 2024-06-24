Two Atlantic City Police Vehicles Crash While Responding To Robbery Suspect

Two marked police vehicles crashed at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened at around 5:59 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

One police vehicle hit a traffic light, which fell onto the roof of a third vehicle. Two officers were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was injured in the third vehicle.

The officers were responding to a robbery suspect on the 100 block of Park Place. During the robbery, the suspect grabbed his waistband to indicate he had a gun.

The robbery suspect wasn't found. Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

