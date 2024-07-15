Trio Arrested In Stolen Vehicle Driving Erratically In Egg Harbor Township, Police Say

Devon Blackwell, 19, of Absecon; Elijah Rollins, 18, of Egg Harbor Township; and Naimah Santiago, 21, of Galloway were arrested on Monday, July 15, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release.

Officers first received a complaint about a vehicle speeding in the parking lot of the Walmart shopping center off Black Horse Pike at around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

A woman told police that she and her son were nearly hit by the gray vehicle in front of Petco. Investigators learned the suspected vehicle was reported stolen from Pleasantville.

An officer saw the same vehicle driving erratically south on English Creek Avenue at around 3:16 a.m. on Monday, July 15. Other officers responded to help pull over the vehicle and police found "unregulated cannabis" inside it.

Santiago and Rollins were released on summonses. Blackwell was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

