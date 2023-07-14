Trenton Woman Sentenced In Crash That Killed Police Officer: Prosecutor

Taquaysha M. Bell, 31, was sentenced Thursday, July 13 for the June 19, 2020 vehicular homicide in which 53-year-old Michael Luko, Sr. was killed while off-duty, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Bell was also sentenced to five years New Jersey State Prison for an aggravated assault on another victim, Chanelle Morgan, who was a passenger in Bell’s vehicle at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

Luko, Sr. was a former Egg Harbor City Police Officer.

On May 26, Bell pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and assault by auto with serious bodily injury.

Bell will be required to serve 85% of the seven-year sentence before she will be eligible for parole. Bell’s driver’s license will also be suspended for five years after her release from prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.