Trenton Man Gets Probation For Firearms Offense Over Objections By Atlantic County Prosecutor

On Thursday, July 20, Carelton Priester was sentenced by Judge Bernard E. DeLury, Jr., to five years of probation for second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun over the State’s objection, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Priester originally pleaded guilty on April 11, the prosecutor said.

The agreed upon sentence recommendation between the parties was three-years in New Jersey State Prison, with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, the prosecutor said.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Priester requested that he instead receive a probationary sentence since he is the sole caregiver for his young child and the caregiver for his grandmother, according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 10, 2021, New Jersey State Police conducted a motor-vehicle stop on a 2010 black Volvo XC60, which was observed speeding on the Atlantic City Expressway eastbound around milepost 23.2, Hamilton Township, with three occupants, one of which was Priester, the prosecutor said.

Priester had an active arrest warrant and was subsequently taken into custody, the prosecutor said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, loaded with seven hollow-point rounds, under the front passenger seat, the prosecutor said.

Ultimately, Priester admitted to possession and ownership of the handgun, the prosecutor said.

The handgun was subsequently found to be stolen out of North Carolina.

