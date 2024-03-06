Three Families 'Lost Everything' In Egg Harbor City Multi-Home Fire: Campaigns

The families were displaced after two houses on the 200 block of Liverpool Avenue were destroyed on Friday, Mar. 1, Egg Harbor City police said in a Tuesday, Mar. 5 news release. The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said it was helping six people with immediate needs like housing, food, and clothing.

Three GoFundMe pages said Unique Cohen, Melanie and Richie Prince-Borges, and Thomasita Ramos were among the fire victims. The online fundraisers were set up for them by family or other loved ones after the fire.

According to Cohen's GoFundMe page, she lived in her home with her boyfriend and her two boys. All four were not injured in the fire but they lost all of their belongings.

Cohen is a lifelong Egg Harbor City resident and a passionate youth football coach. For 20 years, she has been part of the Egg Harbor City Crusaders, a team in the Atlantic County Junior Football League (ACJFL).

Her GoFundMe page said Cohen was part of the Crusaders as a girl and returned to become the first female head coach in ACJFL history.

"She is without a doubt one of the most compassionate and capable coaches within any sports youth organization," Cohen's GoFundMe page said. "She's selfless and dedicated to supporting her community by building up and empowering those around her."

The fundraiser for "Coach Unique" had collected more than $6,400 from at least 90 donations as of Wednesday, Mar. 6.

According to the Prince-Borges family's GoFundMe page, the couple with two daughters also lost everything but "the clothes on their back."

"To know Melanie is to know strength, kindness, and unending generosity," the fundraiser said. "If you have met Melanie, she has undoubtedly made her mark on your life- whether she has encouraged you, made you laugh, or stood in your corner. She is always the first to offer her support in any way she can, and always the first to check in to see how you are doing."

The Prince-Borges's GoFundMe page had raised more than $6,600 from at least 59 donations as of Wednesday, Mar. 6.

Thomasita Ramos and her daughter also lost their home in the fire. An update on their GoFundMe page said they were able to find their cat, which had gone missing.

At least $1,900 had been raised for Ramos from about 60 donations as of Wednesday, Mar. 5.

"All of their personal belongings, furniture, clothes, food, and pictures/keepsakes all were burned down," wrote Thomasita's daughter Nikki Ramos. "My mom and younger sister lived in our home for 23 years."

"They lost EVERYTHING; burned down & destroyed. My mom is older with health issues."

Nikki Ramos also said the money will help her mother and sister pay for an apartment down payment as they "start from scratch."

You can click here to see Unique Cohen's GoFundMe page.

You can click here to see Melanie and Richie Prince-Borges's GoFundMe page.

You can click here to see Thomasita Ramos's GoFundMe page.

