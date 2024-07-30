Three 13-Year-Olds Crashed Stolen SUV In Atlantic City, Police Say

A man reported on Thursday, July 25 that his Kia Sportage was stolen overnight on the 500 block of Delaware Avenue, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 30. Two officers spotted the SUV driving near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

When the teen boys saw the police cruiser, they ran out of the Kia before putting it into park. The SUV stopped after rolling into a curb and street sign.

The officers found the three boys and they were arrested. They were each charged with burglary, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice.

The teens were released to their guardians. The adults were issued summonses for allowing the boys to be out after curfew without supervision.

Anyone with information about the SUV theft should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

