Memories in Margate will reopen on Friday, May 24 after closing in September 2022, the bar and restaurant posted on social media on Wednesday, May 8. The nightclub was owned by DJ and performer Jerry Blavat, who died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 83 years old from an autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis.

Known by many as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce", Blavat purchased Memories in 1972 and hosted his radio show there. His estate chose Craft Concepts Group as the new owners and managers of the Amherst Avenue club.

The group operates several restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

"This place is iconic," Craft Concepts Group president Teddy Sourias said in a video. "Everybody knows Memories. I've, since I was a kid, known of it. I've come here a couple times but never thought that we would eventually take over as owners."

The renovated Memories will have an upgraded sound system, an LED wall, and a new patio with a tiki bar. The menu will feature many seafood dishes like linguini and mussels with homemade meatballs.

Sourias said the history of Memories will carry on under new ownership, including the return of DJ Joel Stephens.

"Our goal is to make sure that we have something for everyone in here, from little kids to be able to eat chicken fingers and french fries to full dinners with their parents, cocktails, a party," said Sourias. "[We] absolutely want to cater to the "Geator Gold" that made this place what it is today."

Memories fans said they're thrilled to see the popular summer spot reopen.

"This is wonderful," one Instagram commenter said. "I’m sure it will be a success! Jerry is smiling!!"

"Very exciting to see what you do and be back in Memories," another person wrote on Facebook. "Good luck and see you soon!"

Sourias also said he's happy to return to the Jersey Shore after visiting Sea Isle City many times as a child.

"The shore is something that I love from when I was younger," he said. "Fast forward now, I have a bar [and] restaurant in Margate."

The opening on Memorial Day weekend will include several DJs and live music performers. There will also be giveaways and other events.

Memories will be open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. on weekends.

