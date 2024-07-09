Thieves Steal From Luxury Fashion Store's New Margate Shop, Police Say

Margate City police responded to an alarm at Caroline's Fashion Luxuries on Ventnor Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the department said in a news release. Several 911 calls were also made after witnesses saw the suspects break the store's glass window.

Investigators said the thieves stole several items on display and inside cases before leaving in a vehicle along Ventnor Avenue. Police didn't say what specifically was taken or the value of the stolen items.

Officers spent hours collecting evidence at the scene. Police were trying to get surveillance video from nearby locations to identify more details about the suspect and their vehicle.

Caroline's Fashion Luxuries opened its Margate shop in May. The high-end store also has locations in Cherry Hill and Haddonfield.

The consignment shops sell handbags, clothing, accessories, and accessories.

"From designer handbags to statement jewelry and designer clothing, Caroline's Fashion Luxuries Consignment has something for everyone," the store's website said. "Each item is authenticated and verified for quality, ensuring you are getting the best product. Whether you're looking for a special piece to add to your wardrobe or a gift for a loved one, this exclusive consignment boutique has a wide range of options to choose from."

Anyone with information about the burglary should call the Margate City Police Department at 609-822-1151.

