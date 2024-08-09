Thief Crashed Stolen Plane In Corbin City Field, Confessed To Burglaries: Troopers

Robert Wagner, 42, was arrested in Corbin City on Wednesday, Aug. 7, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious man walking out of the woods near Main Street.

Troopers found Wagner walking on Route 50 near the intersection of Main Street at around 8:55 a.m. Wagner said he had crashed his plane in a nearby grass field but he was arrested for obstruction after refusing to identify himself.

Investigators said that Pemberton police had previously arrested Wagner and that he was suspected of stealing a Quad City Ultralight Challenger II plane from a hangar on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The registration of the crashed plane matched the one stolen in Pemberton.

A man named Tom Sherby posted a Facebook video of the plane on the ground at the farm for Surran's Nursery.

"All kinds of wild info going around but there really is a plane that landed on the farm," Sherby wrote. "Surran's Nursery LLC for all your plant and aviation needs! Runway has some pit holes tho!"

Wagner was also accused of two other burglaries in Corbin City. State police said Wagner admitted to detectives that he stole the plane and committed the burglaries.

Wagner was charged with criminal attempt, criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and hindering.

