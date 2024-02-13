Teens Carjacked Delivery Driver In Atlantic City: Police

Atlantic City police responded to the report of a carjacking on Sewell Avenue at 2:57 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, the department announced in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Officers found the 35-year-old male delivery driver suffering from injuries in the assault.

Investigators said the man was making a delivery when he saw a teen boy trying to steal his vehicle. The driver was assaulted by him and another teen boy.

The delivery driver was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. He was expected to survive his injuries.

At around 4 p.m., two officers found the stolen vehicle on Absecon Boulevard. They arrested two boys, who were 15 and 16 years old, when they got out of the vehicle.

The two teens were charged with carjacking, motor vehicle theft, and aggravated assault. They were being held at the Harborfields Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766.

You can also text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must begin the text with "ACPD".

