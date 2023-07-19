Teens Arrested Trying To Break Into Kias At Bally's Casino Parking Lot: Police

Two of the boys allegedly damaged the steering columns of the Kias while trying to steal them, Atlantic City police said on Facebook.

A third boy had credit cards retrieved from a stolen vehicle, police said.

Detectives Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, Eric Evans, and Troy Grams found the boys walking near Connecticut and Wabash avenues at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, July 14, they said.

The detectives were investigating a series of car burglaries and vandalism that had occurred on Thursday, July 13 in the parking garage at Bally’s.

After stopping the group, two males were identified as being involved in the burglaries and were arrested, police said.

One teenager had a USB cable typically used to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, police said.

A second boy was found in possession of a screwdriver which is used to turn the ignition and break the steering column, police said.

A third boy was found in possession of credit cards that were later determined to have been stolen, police said.

A victim had left his credit cards in his vehicle that was stolen. This boy was charged after the detectives became aware of the theft, they said.

The Atlantic City Police Department is distributing free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners in an effort to deter the theft of these vehicle brands. These vehicles continue to be the most popular cars and SUVs for car thieves, police said.

The ACPD has already distributed many steering wheel locks but have plenty more that will be distributed for free to Atlantic City residents. Simply bring your affected vehicle or a copy of your registration and your driver's license to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building (2715 Atlantic Avenue) and they will provide you with a free lock.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.