Teenagers Arrested For Robbery At Atlantic City Hotel-Casino: Police

A pair of 16-year-old boys was arrested for robbing a woman at the Tropicana hotel-casino in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Tropicana Atlantic City
Tropicana Atlantic City Photo Credit: Tropicana AC Facebook
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 3:41 a.m., patrol officers responded to the Tropicana Atlantic City in reference to a robbery. 

Officers learned that two suspects had assaulted a woman and stole her pocketbook that held the keys to her vehicle. The suspects located the victim’s vehicle in the parking garage and stole it. The victim sustained a minor injury during the assault. Tropicana security personnel were able to locate pictures of the suspects.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Officer George Mancuso located the stolen vehicle unoccupied in the area of Trenton and Boulevard Avenues. While waiting for a tow truck to respond, on scene officers observed a group of males that were watching them. Officers approached the group and one of the males was arrested after officers reviewed the surveillance pictures. The second suspect was arrested after he was spotted in the area observing the police activity.

Both youths were charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, and simple assault.

They were taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility. 

