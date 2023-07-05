Fair 81°

SHARE

Teenager Wanted In Atlantic City Murder Arrested In Georgia: Prosecutor

A 17-year-old fugitive wanted in a murder in Atlantic City was arrested in Georgia, authorities said.

Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On July 3, at approximately 3:15 pm, the male suspect was arrested without incident at a residence in South Fulton, GA by members of the South Fulton Police Department.

On June 18, 2023, at 3:33 a.m., the Atlantic City Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of shooting. 

The victim of the shooting, identified as Tamaj Bennett, 19, of Atlantic City, was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

Bennett succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses.

The juvenile is currently being detained at a detention facility in Georgia pending extradition to New Jersey.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE