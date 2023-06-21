Teenager Posted Sex Video Of Young Victim On SnapChat: Egg Harbor Police

The "disturbing video," widely circulated among high school and middle school students, involved a younger victim, Egg Harbor Township police said.

The youth was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated assault and two counts of child endangerment, police said.

He allegedly created child pornography and shared it on the SnapChat messaging site.

After a brief investigation, the teenager was charged and lodged in a juvenile detention facility.

On Friday, June 16, several parents alerted the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to the fact that a video containing pornographic content between juveniles had been posted to the social media site SnapChat.

The video, which depicted a teenager and a younger child engaging in sexual conduct, was reported to have been viewed and circulated among high school and middle school students in Egg Harbor Township, police said.

Members of the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigation Division, in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, were able to alert SnapChat to have the video removed after learning it had been created.

"However, we are certain that additional copies of the video were likely created and may still be circulating; both online and through other social media apps and text threads," police said in a press statement. "We ask that parents report the video to SnapChat should you find it circulating at this time."

