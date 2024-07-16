Teen Who Sped Away From Traffic Stop Crashed Into Tree, Died In Buena Vista Twp.: State Police

Thomas Burch, 19, died from his injuries in the crash on Monday, July 15, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the scene near milepost 0.1 on County Route 655 South in Buena Vista Township at around 3:22 a.m.

Investigators said Franklin Township police stopped Burch in a BMW on County Route 655. Burch sped away during the stop but he lost control of the car and went off the road to the right.

Burch's car hit a tree and overturned, ejecting him from the BMW. It was unclear if officers chased after Burch when he left the traffic stop scene.

State police also said the crash is still under investigation.

