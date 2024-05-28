Teen Killed In Memorial Day Crash On Route 30 In Atlantic City

The 19-year-old woman died in the wreck on Route 30 West on Monday, May 27, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened near milepost 56 at around 2:53 p.m.

Witnesses told police while changing lanes, the vehicle left the road "for an unknown reason." The vehicle hit a light pole and several road signs.

The teen driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about the crash should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5744.

You can also send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

