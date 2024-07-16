Teen Charged Two Months After Another Teen Injured In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Quamir Kirkland, 18, was given his charges while in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in an unrelated case, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, July 16. He was accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy back on Tuesday, May 7.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 11:07 p.m. They found the teen with a gunshot wound and he was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police got the description of a vehicle suspected in the shooting and it was found empty on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue. Investigators learned the vehicle was stolen from Bellmawr and evidence of gunfire was found inside it.

Kirkland was charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and joyriding.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.