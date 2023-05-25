SWAT, FBI, Police Raid Convenient Store Selling Marijuana

On Tuesday, May 23, Pleasantville police with the assistance of the Atlantic County Regional SWAT team and the FBI, made a warranted search on a store called The Gas Station at 18 North Main St., Pleasantville police said.

The search warrant was the result of an extensive investigation into the illegal selling of marijuana, said Captain Stacey Schlachter, a Pleasantville police spokeswoman.

The investigation began from numerous citizen complaints in reference to the The Gas Station illegally selling marijuana, she said.

Christian Mezquita 21, of Pleasantville and Jesus Marero, 24, of Fresh Meadows, NY, were charged with:money laundering, possession of drugs, manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, maintaining a drug production facility, conspiracy and intent to sell within 500 feet of a public property and 1,000 feet of a school zone, the captain said.

Mezquita and Marero were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a hearing.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 609 641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org

Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website or Atlantic County Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

