Woman Charged With Setting Fire In Pizzeria Dumpster In Atlantic City: Police

Dawn Davidson-Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, was charged with arson, according to Atlantic City police.

On May 29, at 4:03 a.m., patrol officers and the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to the rear of Jersey Shore Pizza and Grille in the 2600 block of the Boardwalk in reference to a dumpster fire, police said.

Firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fully engulfed dumpster that was directly next to the building, they said. The building sustained minimal damage.

During an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, detectives of the ACPD/ACFD Arson Unit were able to observe an individual deliberately start the fire, they said.

The suspect, Davidson-Gonzalez, was arrested on Sunday June 4 after being recognized when she returned to the area of the fire, police said.

Davidson-Gonzalez was sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

