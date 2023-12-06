Suspect Arrested In Stabbing After Claiming He Was A Witness In Atlantic City: Police

Nicholas Hall, 36, of Atlantic City. was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, Atlantic City police said.

On Monday, Dec. 4, at 4:42 p.m., patrol officers responded to an apartment complex in the first block of south Iowa Avenue for a stabbing.

Officer Christopher Campbell found the victim, 45, of Atlantic City, suffering from a stab wound to his leg. The victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Campbell spoke with Hall who stated that he witnessed the victim being robbed, police said.

An investigation by officers, and later detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section, determined that Hall had stabbed the victim after the two became involved in a dispute.

Hall was located inside an apartment and taken into custody. He was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

Hall was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

