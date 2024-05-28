Stolen Car's Dashboard Camera Helps Catch Thief In Atlantic City, Police Say

Brandon Keyser, 31, of Topping, VA, was arrested on Thursday, May 23, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with theft.

Officers responded to a stolen vehicle report on North Morris Avenue at around 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Police found the car several hours later on the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The owner arrived to get his car back and told an officer he had a dashboard camera inside it. Investigators were able to get a picture of the suspect, who was later identified as Keyser.

Police arrested Keyser near where the car was stolen. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

