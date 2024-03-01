Stepfather Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Girl In Atlantic City: Prosecutors

45-year-old Andreas Andreadis was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Thursday, Feb. 29, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. A jury found him guilty after a trial on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Prosecutors said Andreadis went into the girl's bedroom and touched her vagina while she was sleeping on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The girl was 8 years old at the time of the sexual assault.

Andreadis was convicted of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by abuse.

Andreadis must serve more than seven-and-a-half years of his sentence before he can be eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act. Once released, he would have to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Andreadis would also have lifetime parole supervision upon his release.

